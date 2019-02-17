Entered into rest Friday, February 15, 2019, Shirley Huffman Osborn, 70, wife of Wayne Osborn, Jr.



Mrs. Osborn was born in Augusta, and was a resident of Martinez. She worked with the Augusta Richmond County Recreation Department for 25 years in many areas including Teen Town, Loud Crowd, and teaching ceramics. Mrs. Osborn was a member of Abilene Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Osborn loved the beach and spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Family members include: In addition to her husband, two sons: John E. Osborn (Joy); Jason W. Osborn (Aprile); 7 grandchildren: Colby McGuire (Wes); Corben Osborn; Madison Osborn; Jed Osborn; Allie Anne Osborn; Julia Osborn; Baird Osborn; 3 great grandchildren: Logan Thompson; Morgan McGuire; and Delilah McGuire.



Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Rev. Terry Doss and Pastor Scott Rodgers officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chris Leopard, Chip Fulmer, Mike Adams, Tony Farmer, Gene Walker and Garrett Black. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons, Corben Osborn, Jed Osborn and Baird Osborn.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to /ALSAC, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30328 or the , 1349 Peachtree St. NE #1800, Atlanta, GA 30309.



The family will receive friends Monday, from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.