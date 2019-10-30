|
Shirley Johnson
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Shirley Heath Johnson, 84, wife of the late Mendell Johnson.
Shirley was a devoted wife and mother who loved to cook for her family. She was the life of the party, never met a stranger, and left an impression on everyone she met. Shirley was a faithful member of Abilene Baptist Church. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her daughters: Sherry Stewart (Daryl), Karen Boyd (Mark); son: Mike Johnson (Cynthia); grandchildren: Elizabeth Osbon (Stephen), Blake Boyd, Meredith Boyd, Nathan Boyd, Ben Johnson, and Daniel Johnson; brother: Andy Heath (Ginny); sisters: Mattie Walker (Ray), Lorene Beasley (Colbert); and special friend: Richard Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Abilene Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Whitt and Dr. David Stockton officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include: Blake Boyd, Nathan Boyd, Ben Johnson, Dan Johnson, Bennie Walker, and Hub Rogers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Abilene Baptist Church: 3917 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA 30907.
