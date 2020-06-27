Shirley Knox
Norwood, GA—Mrs. Shirley Haines Knox, age 79 beloved wife of Mr. James S. Knox of 6599 Atlanta Highway died Saturday June 27, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the residence 6599 Atlanta Highway Norwood, GA with Rev. Danny McClure officiating.
Mrs. Knox a native of Havre de Grace Maryland, was a homemaker. A Baptist by faith, Mrs. Knox attended Williams Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband James S. Knox, of Norwood, two daughters, Shirley E. Couch of Dearing, GA and Pamela C. Couch of Thomson, one son, Ronald Allen Couch of Kernersville, NC; 5 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 28, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.