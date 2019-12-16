|
|
Ms. Shirley Lewis Brown
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Shirley Lewis Brown, of Lowe Street, entered into rest December 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday, December 20, 2019 at Second Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Albert M. James officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am.Interment will be in Mealing Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Brown attended Schofield High School and Lucy C. Laney High School. She was a Seamstress and a member of Second Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Diane Smalls, Dija Brown and Shannon Brown; a grandson, Tallinn Nimons; two brothers, George Lewis, Jr., and Cephus Jones, Jr.,; two sisters, Thomasina (Earl) Butler and Mary Ann Norris; a sister-in-law, Mozell Jones; a family friend, Todd Nimons; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 17, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019