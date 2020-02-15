|
|
Shirley Mae Vaughn Kado
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Shirley Mae Kado, wife of Mr. Herbert Kado, gained her heavenly wings Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at University Hospital.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories children, Angela (John) Kado-Dickens, Theresa (Christopher) Kado-Graham and Deon (Karlene) Kado, grandchildren, Marcus Sr., D'Andre and Kyla, great-grandchildren, Andrea, Rahje and Marcus Jr and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. Pastor Gary Kerr and Chaplain Benjamin Small officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Memorial Park
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020