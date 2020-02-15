Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Vaughn Kado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mae Vaughn Kado Obituary
Shirley Mae Vaughn Kado
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Shirley Mae Kado, wife of Mr. Herbert Kado, gained her heavenly wings Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at University Hospital.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories children, Angela (John) Kado-Dickens, Theresa (Christopher) Kado-Graham and Deon (Karlene) Kado, grandchildren, Marcus Sr., D'Andre and Kyla, great-grandchildren, Andrea, Rahje and Marcus Jr and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. Pastor Gary Kerr and Chaplain Benjamin Small officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Memorial Park
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -