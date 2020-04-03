Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
Shirley Padgett Obituary
Shirley Padgett
Augusta, GA— Shirley Ann Anderson Padgett, 79, wife of Norman E. Padgett entered into rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held.
She was born in Augusta, GA to the late L.F. and Myrtle Cox Anderson. She was a retired US Mail Carrier and member of the former Sherwood Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist. The family said she was a devoted mom, wife, grandmother, devoted mail delivery person that never took a sick day and loved to read.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timmy Padgett and siblings Lanelle Anderson, Junior Anderson and Barbara Bruce.
Other survivors include her children, Rick Padgett and Steve Padgett; sister, Geraldine Hughes; grandchildren, Amy, Olivia, Isabel and great-grandchildren, Dillon and Tristian.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/04/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020
