Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Magnolia Cemetery
702 3rd St
Augusta, GA
Shirley Pomerance Seidenberg


1924 - 2020
Shirley Pomerance Seidenberg Obituary
Shirley Pomerance Seidenberg
Augusta, GA—Shirley Pomerance Seidenberg passed away at home on Friday, January 24, 2020, age 95.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Sidney Seidenberg. Survivors include her three daughters, Laura (Larry) Kupferman of Marietta, Georgia, Fran Kean of Cuernavaca, Mexico, and Nancy (Jamie) Blumenthal of Plano, Texas; three grandchildren, Ted Kupferman, Stephanie Blumenthal, and Nathan Blumenthal; and a great-grandchild, Micah Kupferman.
Shirley was born in Brooklyn, NY and her family moved to Augusta in 1945. She was a longtime member of Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, Hadassah, and the Sisterhood of Adas Yeshurun Synagogue. She worked for many years with Jack Connell as a bookkeeper in his many businesses including Connie Girls and Sandwich City.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Elizabeth Harmon and Jeanette Winfrey for the kindness and thoughtful care given.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Shirley Seidenberg to Adas Yeshurun Synagogue (http://adasyeshurun.net/), or to the (www.DementiaSociety.org/donate).
Graveside services will be held at 3pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Magnolia Cemetery, 702 3rd St., Augusta, GA 30901, with Rabbi David Sirull officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/25/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020
