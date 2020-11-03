Shirley Walker
Augusta, GA—Shirley Jean Church Walker passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Morris, IL at the age of 63. She attended Josey High School and later on attended a driver's school and earned a commercial drivers license in which she had a driving career for about 38 years. Shirley was a very friendly, kind and loving person. She also loved animals and especially loved horses and her dog. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and individuals that knew her. Shirley leaves behind a son, Charles; daughter, Samantha (Nathanial); four grandchildren, Aimee, Kaitlynn, Reese and Faith; her father, Billy Joe Church; two sisters, Barbara (Tate) and Brenda (Roland) and her brother, Billy Church, Jr., (Karen). She was preceded by her mother, Elsa Lisa Church and her brother, Teddy Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors and is open to family and friends. Please wear masks and follow social distancing. The private funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 PM in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors for family. The burial service will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park and is welcome to all – masks and social distancing.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/04/2020