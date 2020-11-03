1/
Shirley Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Walker
Augusta, GA—Shirley Jean Church Walker passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Morris, IL at the age of 63. She attended Josey High School and later on attended a driver's school and earned a commercial drivers license in which she had a driving career for about 38 years. Shirley was a very friendly, kind and loving person. She also loved animals and especially loved horses and her dog. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and individuals that knew her. Shirley leaves behind a son, Charles; daughter, Samantha (Nathanial); four grandchildren, Aimee, Kaitlynn, Reese and Faith; her father, Billy Joe Church; two sisters, Barbara (Tate) and Brenda (Roland) and her brother, Billy Church, Jr., (Karen). She was preceded by her mother, Elsa Lisa Church and her brother, Teddy Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors and is open to family and friends. Please wear masks and follow social distancing. The private funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 PM in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors for family. The burial service will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park and is welcome to all – masks and social distancing.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/04/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved