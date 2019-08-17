|
Shirley Wiedmeier
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, August 15, 2019, Mrs. Shirley Wiedmeier, 84, wife of Vernon Thomas Wiedmeier.
Born in Mandan, ND, she was raised in Sterling, ND and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1953. She attended Valley City Teachers College, where she met her husband. She graduated from Minot Teachers College in 1955. She taught in a one room schoolhouse in Prosper, ND. Shirley was a member of the Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Augusta, GA, where she was instrumental in founding the Catholic education program (CCD) in 1972. She owned the Madonna Shop, a Catholic bookstore in downtown Augusta for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, V. Tom Wiedmeier, and four children: Karen Wiedmeier, Tom Wiedmeier (Kelly), Diane Wiedmeier, Cheryl Weinand (Scott). She has six grandchildren: Ryan Weinand, Nicholas Weinand, Benjamin Weinand, Leslie Anne Wiedmeier, Thomas Wiedmeier, and Laura Wiedmeier. She is also survived by her siblings: Neal Lloyd Funston (Pat), Marie Saunders (Dale), Clifton Funston (Clara), David Funston (Bonnie), and Stanley Funston, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Neal Funston,, a brother, Merle Funston, and a sister, Jeanne Schossow.
A memorial service will be held on August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Sons Funeral Home on Davis Road. Fr. Mark Ross will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 153 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907.
