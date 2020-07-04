Shurley Hammack
Evans, GA—Mr. Marion Shurley Hammack, 90, beloved husband of 71 years to his sweetheart, Mrs. Elizabeth "Ann" Hammack , entered into eternal rest at his residence on Tuesday June 30, 2020.
Shurley was a Korean War veteran serving in the 82 Airborne. He was a retired Chemical Technician of 27 years of Olin Chemical Corporations and was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. A known family man, Shurley was a devoted husband, father & grandfather.
Family members in addition to his wife include his two sons: Wesley Hammack & Gregory Hammack; special nephew: Jack Edwards; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Augusta, Ga.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Marks Methodist Church, 2367 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30904.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/05/2020