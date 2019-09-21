|
|
SFC (Ret.) Sidney L. Hutchinson
Augusta, Ga.—SFC (Ret.) Sidney Louis Hutchinson entered into rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will be at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Born in Folsom, Louisiana, Mr. Hutchinson served 23 years in the US Army (Korean Combat Veteran) and retired from Kimberly Clark Corporation. He was a volunteer at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a longstanding member of the Executive Committee of the East Augusta Neighborhood Association, USA Dance Augusta Chapter (6074), the Knights of Columbus and an avid Amateur Radio operator. Survivors include his wife Edwina Hutchinson; three sons Michael (Natalie) Hutchinson, Karl ( Vanessa)Hutchinson, Edward (Shelly) Hutchinson; two daughters, Donna Hutchinson( Thomas) Frazier, Andrea ( Peter) Hutchinson; stepson, Walter Austin, stepdaughters, Carolyn Austin, Edwina Austin; three sisters, Ernestine Eley, Anita Alexis, Juanita Dupart; twenty grandchildren; twelve great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic School. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019