Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Sidney Hutchinson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney L. Hutchinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney L. Hutchinson Obituary
SFC (Ret.) Sidney L. Hutchinson
Augusta, Ga.—SFC (Ret.) Sidney Louis Hutchinson entered into rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will be at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Born in Folsom, Louisiana, Mr. Hutchinson served 23 years in the US Army (Korean Combat Veteran) and retired from Kimberly Clark Corporation. He was a volunteer at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a longstanding member of the Executive Committee of the East Augusta Neighborhood Association, USA Dance Augusta Chapter (6074), the Knights of Columbus and an avid Amateur Radio operator. Survivors include his wife Edwina Hutchinson; three sons Michael (Natalie) Hutchinson, Karl ( Vanessa)Hutchinson, Edward (Shelly) Hutchinson; two daughters, Donna Hutchinson( Thomas) Frazier, Andrea ( Peter) Hutchinson; stepson, Walter Austin, stepdaughters, Carolyn Austin, Edwina Austin; three sisters, Ernestine Eley, Anita Alexis, Juanita Dupart; twenty grandchildren; twelve great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic School. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now