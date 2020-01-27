Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Trimmier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney M. Trimmier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney M. Trimmier Obituary
Sidney M. Trimmier
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Sidney M. Trimmier, 92, who entered into rest January 24, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Paul Church, Augusta, GA. Rev. John Jenkins officiating. Interment in Westover Memorial Park.
Mr. Trimmier was a native of Augusta, Georgia and was a lifelong resident of the CSRA. He was a United States Air Force veteran and was a member of St. Paul's Church. Mr. Trimmier retired as a Management Analyst from Fort Gordon, later working with Johnson Motor Company. He enjoyed gardening, entertaining and being around those whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin P. Trimmier and Sidney Ellen Marston Trimmier; two sisters, Mary Jane Forkner and his twin sister, Sara T. Ruczko-Bell.
Survivors include his wife, Tallulah F. Trimmier; his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Bruce Tice, North Augusta, SC; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Taylor) Harrison and Kyle Johnson; one great-grandson, Mills Taylor Harrison.
Memorials may be made to the , P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or to American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite, 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -