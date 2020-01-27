|
|
Sidney M. Trimmier
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Sidney M. Trimmier, 92, who entered into rest January 24, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Paul Church, Augusta, GA. Rev. John Jenkins officiating. Interment in Westover Memorial Park.
Mr. Trimmier was a native of Augusta, Georgia and was a lifelong resident of the CSRA. He was a United States Air Force veteran and was a member of St. Paul's Church. Mr. Trimmier retired as a Management Analyst from Fort Gordon, later working with Johnson Motor Company. He enjoyed gardening, entertaining and being around those whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin P. Trimmier and Sidney Ellen Marston Trimmier; two sisters, Mary Jane Forkner and his twin sister, Sara T. Ruczko-Bell.
Survivors include his wife, Tallulah F. Trimmier; his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Bruce Tice, North Augusta, SC; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Taylor) Harrison and Kyle Johnson; one great-grandson, Mills Taylor Harrison.
Memorials may be made to the , P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or to American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite, 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020