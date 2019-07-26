|
Sidney T. Holton
Augusta, GA—Sidney T. Holton, 69, entered into rest Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. He grew up in Millen and was a resident of Burke County. He volunteered to join the Marines in 1968 and was a true American Patriot, always having an American flag on his porch. Sidney worked during the construction for Plant Voglte Units 1 and 2 and was a foreman for Kimberly Clarke. He was a member of the Waynesboro First United Methodist Church, VFW, and American Legion. He was a hard working man with excellent ethics and loved his family tremendously. Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Cecil Holton; and a brother, Ernest Holton.
He was survived by a daughter, Betty "Tee" Holton of Sardis; a son, Cecil Holton (Jamie) of Woodstock, GA; three sisters, Cecilia Jackson of Louisville, GA, Peggy Rollins (Steve) of Hephzibah, and Mary Cunningham of Brooklet, GA; a brother, Cecil Holton of Statesboro; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be 5:00pm Monday, July 29 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ellis Moore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 27, 2019