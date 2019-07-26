Home

DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
Sidney T. Holton Obituary
Sidney T. Holton
Augusta, GA—Sidney T. Holton, 69, entered into rest Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. He grew up in Millen and was a resident of Burke County. He volunteered to join the Marines in 1968 and was a true American Patriot, always having an American flag on his porch. Sidney worked during the construction for Plant Voglte Units 1 and 2 and was a foreman for Kimberly Clarke. He was a member of the Waynesboro First United Methodist Church, VFW, and American Legion. He was a hard working man with excellent ethics and loved his family tremendously. Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Cecil Holton; and a brother, Ernest Holton.
He was survived by a daughter, Betty "Tee" Holton of Sardis; a son, Cecil Holton (Jamie) of Woodstock, GA; three sisters, Cecilia Jackson of Louisville, GA, Peggy Rollins (Steve) of Hephzibah, and Mary Cunningham of Brooklet, GA; a brother, Cecil Holton of Statesboro; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be 5:00pm Monday, July 29 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ellis Moore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Remembrances may be made to the
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 27, 2019
