Sidney Williams
Waynesboro, Georgia—Mr. Sidney Williams, age 79, of Waynesboro entered into rest on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Freedom Zone Worship Center, 2204 Kimberly Drive, Augusta, GA. Pastor William Brown, officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/11/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019