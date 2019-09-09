Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Freedom Zone Worship Center
2204 Kimberly Drive
Augusta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Freedom Zone Worship Center
2204 Kimberly Drive
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Williams Obituary
Sidney Williams
Waynesboro, Georgia—Mr. Sidney Williams, age 79, of Waynesboro entered into rest on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Freedom Zone Worship Center, 2204 Kimberly Drive, Augusta, GA. Pastor William Brown, officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive, S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/11/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now