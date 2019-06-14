Siegfried Graf von Schweinitz, 91, passed away peacefully at his residence with family by his side on June 13th, 2019.



Survived by his wife, Ruth Elisabeth Grafin von Schweinitz; four children, twelve grandchildren: Dietrich Graf von Schweinitz, his wife, Sarah and children (Elisabeth, Julie, Georgina) Siegfried Graf von Schweinitz Jr., his wife, Joni and his children (Annaliese, Olivia) Helmut Graf von Schweinitz, his wife, Kimberly and children (Benjamin (Shaelyn), Rebecca, Sara, Andrew) Heidi Grafin von Schweinitz-Haerle, her husband, Brad and children (Stefan, Mary Peyton, Evan) and two great-grandchildren: Benjamin Caleb and Paul.



Born August 26, 1927, in Silesia, Germany, Siegfried's adolescent years were spent living through World War II. After the war, he and his family fled to West Germany. He continued his education at the agricultural school at Buchhof where he met Ruth. Siegfried was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to Cornell University, where he was a member of ATO Fraternity. After Cornell he returned to Germany in 1950 and married Ruth in August 1951.



In September 1951, Siegfried and Ruth immigrated to the United States arriving in New York on the USS General Hersey. They eventually settled in Columbia County, Georgia, beginning as a poultry farmer, supplying eggs to the local Augusta market. During the summers they held summer riding camps for children. Over the years, he and Ruth also cared for 21 foster children. In 1958, he was hired by Lubrication Engineers to represent the company in the CSRA Market. During his 48 years of service, he received numerous awards and many top performer honors. Siegfried was well known in the industrial manufacturing community where he was on the board of the Augusta chapter of the American Institute of Plant Engineers. He was an active member of the community serving on many boards; the Columbia County Planning Commission, Aquinas High School where his children attended, the Augusta Symphony, and the Harry Jacobs Chamber Music Society. Siegfried was a member Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for over 50 years where he served as church Elder. They were members of the Belle Meade Hunt and also very involved local animal rescue organizations.



As an avid reader, Siegfried became an unofficial editorialist for the Augusta Chronicle, having had over one hundred Letters to the Editor published. In 2014, they relocated to Brandon Wilde where they have enjoyed their retirement years.



His wishes were that any donations be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, CSRA abused children organization of your choice, Columbia County Animal Rescue.



Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Roger Schwartz officiating. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 14, 2019