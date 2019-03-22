|
|
Sieglinde Klein Boykin, age 79, entered into rest at her home surrounded by loved ones on March 19th 2019. She was born on February 24, 1940 in Munchen, Germany to the late Karl arnd Eva Meier Klein. Mrs. Boykin was the owner of Coffee Break Cafe in Augusta GA for 16 years and made a lasting impact of every life she touched.
She is survived by five children: Corrine Clark, Jim Boykin, Ben Boykin, David Boykin and Christopher Boykin, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be 3pm Saturday March 23 2019 at Thomas L King Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Mrs. Boykin's home immediately following the conclusion of the memorial service, 246 Greene Street, Augusta GA 30901.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019