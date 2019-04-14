|
|
Mrs. Siegrid Rita Miller, 93, entered into rest on Monday, April 8, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Miller; and her parents, Rudolf and Anna Riemann. Survivors include her sons, Donald Roland Miller (Rebecca), Christopher Miller (Verne), and Bruce S. Miller; grandson, Bret Miller (Rebeka); and granddaughter, Jessica Miller.
Siegrid was a member of The Ascension Lutheran Church in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Dr., Augusta, GA 30909, (706) 736-1199, or to the local chapter of the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyaugusta.org.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4501 Wrightsboro Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813, with Reverend Michael E. Freed officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019