Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
For more information about
Siegrid Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Siegrid Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Siegrid Rita Miller


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Siegrid Rita Miller Obituary
Mrs. Siegrid Rita Miller, 93, entered into rest on Monday, April 8, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Miller; and her parents, Rudolf and Anna Riemann. Survivors include her sons, Donald Roland Miller (Rebecca), Christopher Miller (Verne), and Bruce S. Miller; grandson, Bret Miller (Rebeka); and granddaughter, Jessica Miller.

Siegrid was a member of The Ascension Lutheran Church in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Dr., Augusta, GA 30909, (706) 736-1199, or to the local chapter of the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyaugusta.org.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4501 Wrightsboro Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813, with Reverend Michael E. Freed officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now