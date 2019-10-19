|
|
Silas Davis Lewis
Augusta, GA—Silas Davis "Dave" Lewis, 89, beloved husband of Ruth Krause Lewis, entered into rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held from Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., with the Reverend Ron Jones officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Lewis, a native of North Carolina, had made Augusta his home most of his adult life and was the son of the late James Furman and Naomi Davis Lewis. In his youth he had been an Eagle Scout and a Sea Scout. He was a graduate of Wake Forest Univeristy and Georgia Tech where he earned his PhD in Organic Chemistry which led to his career as a Professor of Organic Chemistry at Augusta College. He was an avid stamp collector having been a member of a local stamp club, he enjoyed assembling jig saw puzzles and was a history buff. He and his wife loved touring Civil War sights around the country and doing geneaology of his family. He had been a longtime member of the First American Baptist Church and were current members of The Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his brother, James Furman Lewis, Jr.
Other survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Stephen Muza; his grandchildren, Phillip Andrew Greiner, Kyle Douglas Greiner and his fiance' Jessica Tang, and Hannah Olivia Muza.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 until the hour of the funeral at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019