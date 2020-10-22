Sim Dill, Jr.
Washington, GA—Sim Dill, Jr. and owner of Sim Dill, Jr Contractor, LLC of Washington, Georgia entered into rest on October 16, 2020 at the AUMC in Augusta Ga. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at noon at the Resthaven Cemetery, Georgia Ave. in Washington, Ga. Viewing will be held on Friday at the Third Shiloh Mission Center, 219 McLendon Drive from 3 pm to 7 pm. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories. D.T. Brown FH of Thomson… 706-597-1976
The Augusta Chronicle - October 23, 2020