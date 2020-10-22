1/1
Sim Dill Jr.
Sim Dill, Jr.
Washington, GA—Sim Dill, Jr. and owner of Sim Dill, Jr Contractor, LLC of Washington, Georgia entered into rest on October 16, 2020 at the AUMC in Augusta Ga. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at noon at the Resthaven Cemetery, Georgia Ave. in Washington, Ga. Viewing will be held on Friday at the Third Shiloh Mission Center, 219 McLendon Drive from 3 pm to 7 pm. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories. D.T. Brown FH of Thomson… 706-597-1976
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 23, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Third Shiloh Mission Center
OCT
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D T Brown Memorial Mortuary
810 Martin Luther King St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 597-1976
