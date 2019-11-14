|
Deacon Simon Holmes
North Augusta, SC—Deacon Simon Holmes, of Todd Avenue, entered into rest November 12, 2019 at AU Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of which the Rev. Dr. Rodney Edmond pastor and the Rev. G. L. Brightharp eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Poplar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery.
Deacon Holmes, a native of Edgefield County was the oldest deacon of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Sears after 35 years of service. He was United States Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 232 of North Augusta.
Survivors include his wife, Julia M. Merriweather Holmes of the home; three daughters, Patricia Ann Holmes, North Augusta, SC, Janice (Rufus) Ceasar,
Houston, TX, and Debbie Devine, North Augusta, SC; two grandson raised in the home, Darrell (Keli) Holmes, Wake Forest, NC, and Gerard Devine, Marietta, GA; two great grandchildren, Syndei Holmes and Ryen Holmes, Wake Forest, NC; two brothers, Frank (Sally) Holmes, Jr., Bath, SC, and Jessie Holmes, Leisure City, FL, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
