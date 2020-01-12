|
Simone Pilvin Marshall
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Simone Pilvin Marshall, 95, who entered into rest January 11, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Langley Bible Church. Pastor Gene Brown and Bishop Ray Boggs officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Marshall was a native of Bordeaux, France, having made North Augusta her home for the past 60 years. She was a member of the Langley Bible Church and retired from Langley Engraving Company. Mrs. Marshall lived in Bordeaux until she was 21 years old, then became the "War Bride" of 48 years to the late Herbert R. Marshall. She was additionally predeceased by two sons, David Albert Marshall and Herbert Ronald Marshall, a daughter, Mary Vonne and a grandson, Georges Aaron Marshall.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Simonne (Johnny) Young, Grovetown, Aimee (Donnie) Shearouse, Nicole (Raymond) Bailey and Andrew (Lanette) Simpson all of North Augusta, Michael (Lacey) Wright, New Ellenton and Ross Marshall, Pulaski, TN; nineteen great grandchildren; a very special niece, Melvis Smith, North Augusta; a son-in-law, James Wright, Cosby, TN; a daughter-in-law, Susan Shealy, North Augusta.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Coffey, Hunter Bailey, Tristan Simpson, Kaden Simpson, Chandler Dunn and David Marshall.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the Langley Bible Church, 2561 Augusta Road, Warrenville, SC 29851.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
