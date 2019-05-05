Entered into rest Friday, May 3, 2019, Mr. Lamar Morgan Tabb, 80, loving husband of Allie Frances Tabb.



Mr. Tabb was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was a 1963 graduate of the University of Georgia. He returned to Augusta to join the family business, Local Finance, later he founded Tabb Finance Company. He loved to play golf and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Augusta.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughters: Courtney Tabb Wall, Rebecca Tabb Hinson (Michael), and Nancy Tabb Jones (Dale); step-children: Karen Rima (Harvey), Jim Benson, Joel Benson, and Benjamin Benson (Tina); grandchildren: Nicklaus Dean McQuillan, Michael Kell Hinson, Joseph Tabb Hinson, Avery Morgan Jones, and Chandler Elizabeth Jones; great-grandson: Caydence Clay McQuillan; sisters: Connie Tabb Herndon (Tom) and Eleanor Ann Fasbender (Vern); and brother: John Ogden Tabb (Mary). He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Virginia Tabb, brother: Howard "Bubba" Tabb, Jr.; sister: Virginia "Ginger" Tabb. The family would like to thank Steve and Pat Dent for their many years of dedication to Skeeter.



The funeral service will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son. A private burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019