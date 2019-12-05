|
|
Smith "Smitty" Childs
Augusta, GA—Mr. Smith Childs entered into rest on December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Peoples Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be today (Friday) from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at funeral home. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. Family will assemble at the funeral home at 10:45 on the day of service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019