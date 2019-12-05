Home

Smith "Smitty" Childs

Smith "Smitty" Childs Obituary
Smith "Smitty" Childs
Augusta, GA—Mr. Smith Childs entered into rest on December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Peoples Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be today (Friday) from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at funeral home. Interment will be in Southview Cemetery. Family will assemble at the funeral home at 10:45 on the day of service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019
