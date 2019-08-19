|
|
Solomon Leon Jones
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Solomon Leon Jones, of Sudlow Lake Road, entered into rest August 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. C Moses Myers officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Jones, a native of Edgefield County was employed by UDR at the Savannah River Site. He was a member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC.
Survivors include his wife, Tykiesha Gray Jones, three sons, Jarod Avery Jones, Jayelin Rashad Davis and Kyson Leon Jones; a daughter, Phaedra Monique Jones; a brother, Willie (Margie) Jones, Jr.; three sisters, Ruby M. Jones, Nancy I. Jones and Loretta (Jefferson) Jones-Taylor; father-in-law, Ricky Gray; mother-in-law, Sharon Mew; a host of other relatives and friends; Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm today at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 9:45 am on Wednesday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019