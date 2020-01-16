Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia J. Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonia J. Tucker Obituary
Mrs. Sonia J. Tucker
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Sonia J. Tucker, 59, who entered into rest January 15, 2020, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Chaplain Dexter Lambert officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Tucker was a native of Charleston, West Virginia, having made North Augusta her home for the past 32 years. She was the former owner of the Cute Cuts Pooch Salon and a Baptist.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Joseph Tucker; two sons, Timmy Lynch, Graniteville and Donald (Ashley) Martin, Point Pleasant, WV; two daughters, Heather Dixon, Langley and Gwen (Tenisha) Dixon, North Augusta; eight grandchildren; two brothers, David (Lisa) Lynch, Maryland and Harry Lynch, Jr., Charleston, WV; a sister, Cathy (Rick Lester) Lynch, Charleston, WV.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the , 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -