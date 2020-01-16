|
Mrs. Sonia J. Tucker
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Sonia J. Tucker, 59, who entered into rest January 15, 2020, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Chaplain Dexter Lambert officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Tucker was a native of Charleston, West Virginia, having made North Augusta her home for the past 32 years. She was the former owner of the Cute Cuts Pooch Salon and a Baptist.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Joseph Tucker; two sons, Timmy Lynch, Graniteville and Donald (Ashley) Martin, Point Pleasant, WV; two daughters, Heather Dixon, Langley and Gwen (Tenisha) Dixon, North Augusta; eight grandchildren; two brothers, David (Lisa) Lynch, Maryland and Harry Lynch, Jr., Charleston, WV; a sister, Cathy (Rick Lester) Lynch, Charleston, WV.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the , 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020