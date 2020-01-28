The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Ortiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Maria Ortiz


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonia Maria Ortiz Obituary
Sonia Maria Ortiz
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020, Mrs. Sonia M. Ortiz, 77, loving wife of Ramon Antonio Ortiz, Sr.
Sonia was a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico and came to the United States in 1981. She has been in Augusta for the last 30 years. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Puerto Rico where she went on to teach school and worked for the Department of Labor for a number of years. She was a homemaker, dedicated military wife, and a loving mother and grandmother.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her sons: Mario Ferrer, Felix Acosta (Rebecca), and Ramon Ortiz, Jr. (Danielle); grandchildren: Ramon Antonio Ortiz III, Vivyana Acosta, and Alonso Ortiz; niece: Minnie Robertson; and nephews: Joshua and Jason Robertson.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Fr. Mariusz Fuks officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/29/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now