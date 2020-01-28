|
Sonia Maria Ortiz
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020, Mrs. Sonia M. Ortiz, 77, loving wife of Ramon Antonio Ortiz, Sr.
Sonia was a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico and came to the United States in 1981. She has been in Augusta for the last 30 years. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Puerto Rico where she went on to teach school and worked for the Department of Labor for a number of years. She was a homemaker, dedicated military wife, and a loving mother and grandmother.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her sons: Mario Ferrer, Felix Acosta (Rebecca), and Ramon Ortiz, Jr. (Danielle); grandchildren: Ramon Antonio Ortiz III, Vivyana Acosta, and Alonso Ortiz; niece: Minnie Robertson; and nephews: Joshua and Jason Robertson.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Fr. Mariusz Fuks officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/29/2020
