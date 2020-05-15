|
Sonja G. Means
Lincolnton, NC—Mrs. Sonja G. Means, 81, wife of Bill Means, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sherrill's Ford Hospice House.
Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Pineview Memorial Gardens with The Reverend Rob Hartley officiating.
