Sonja G. Means


1938 - 2020
Sonja G. Means Obituary
Sonja G. Means
Lincolnton, NC—Mrs. Sonja G. Means, 81, wife of Bill Means, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sherrill's Ford Hospice House.
Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Pineview Memorial Gardens with The Reverend Rob Hartley officiating.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/16/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2020
