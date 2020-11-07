1/1
Sonja L. Ball
1934 - 2020
Evans, GA—Sonja L. Ball, 85 entered into rest Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sonja was born in Amberg, Germany on December 28, 1934. She is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Hascue Ball.
Sonja came to the USA after marrying a US GI. Darwin fought in WW2, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Sonja and Darwin met after WW2 and after witnessing many atrocities of war. Sonja loved to sing and was a former longtime member of the Augusta Choral Society, the First Baptist Church of Augusta Choir, the Sweet Adalines, and the German Club Singers.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Joanne Schuyler, Robert Ball (Terri), Angela Tom (Darryl). Her grandchildren, Jason Schuyler and Robert Schuyler, Samuel Ball and Elaine Ball, Matthew Godowns, Katelynn Johnson (Mitch), Benjamin Tom and Patrick Tom. Her great-grandchildren, Kinsley Johnson and Brooks Johnson, and Malachi Godowns.
Memorials may be made to a local school, community, or church music program of your choice to honor Sonja's love of music.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Memorial Park in Augusta, GA.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
