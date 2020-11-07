Sonja L. Ball
Evans, GA—Sonja L. Ball, 85 entered into rest Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sonja was born in Amberg, Germany on December 28, 1934. She is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Hascue Ball.
Sonja came to the USA after marrying a US GI. Darwin fought in WW2, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Sonja and Darwin met after WW2 and after witnessing many atrocities of war. Sonja loved to sing and was a former longtime member of the Augusta Choral Society, the First Baptist Church of Augusta Choir, the Sweet Adalines, and the German Club Singers.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Joanne Schuyler, Robert Ball (Terri), Angela Tom (Darryl). Her grandchildren, Jason Schuyler and Robert Schuyler, Samuel Ball and Elaine Ball, Matthew Godowns, Katelynn Johnson (Mitch), Benjamin Tom and Patrick Tom. Her great-grandchildren, Kinsley Johnson and Brooks Johnson, and Malachi Godowns.
Memorials may be made to a local school, community, or church music program of your choice to honor Sonja's love of music.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Memorial Park in Augusta, GA.
