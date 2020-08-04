Ms. Sonja L. Boone
Augusta, GA—Ms. Sonja L. Boone, entered into rest Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Augusta University Medical Center.
Sonja is survived by her mother Pecolia Boone, brother Robert "Bobby" (Henrietta) Boone, Sr, nephews Robert Jr and Brandon Boone and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00am, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Rd, Hephzibah, GA, with Reverend William B. Blount, Sr, officiating. Ms. Boone may be viewed Wednesday, August 5th from 1 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd, (706) 790-8858.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/5/2020