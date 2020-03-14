|
|
Sonny Fairbrother
North Augusta, SC—Entered into rest Monday, March 9, 2020 at University Hospital, Mr. Howard "Sonny" Fairbrother, Jr., 80, husband of Mrs. Sharron Fairbrother.
Mr. Fairbrother was a native of North Augusta, graduated from North Augusta High School, and joined the Navy. Following his time in the Navy, he went to work with his father at Georgia Carolina Dental Lab. He loved fast cars and fast boats and loved watching his nephew Rusty race boats. Mr. Fairbrother was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
In addition to his wife, family members include: daughter: Dana Magic (Edward); granddaughters: Stephanie Burgess (Dale) and Katherine Greer (Mitch); great grandson: Bruce Sullivan Greer; and sister: Margie Campbell (Butch). He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elsie Fairbrother, Sr.
The family will have a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, Ga 30904.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020