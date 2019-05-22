|
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sonya Pitts Caldwell, 56, who entered into rest May 19, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Dale Reeves officiating. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Caldwell was a native of Augusta, having made Beech Island her home for the past 30 years. She was a member of Matlock Baptist Church where she served in the Choir, the Good News Club and the Food Bank. Mrs. Caldwell was a former employee of Bridgestone and enjoyed being with her grandsons, fishing, camping and her dogs, Trixie and Lucy as well as being an avid Georgia Bull Dogs fan.
Survivors include her husband, Keven A. Caldwell; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal & Chris Hunt, Beech Island; two grandchildren, Caleb Hunt and Garrison Hunt; mother, Martha Lee, Beech Island; a brother, Jackie Pitts, Beech Island; a sister, Deneen Dixon, South Haven, MS; two aunts, Shirley McKinney and Kathy (Danny Smith) McKinney both of Augusta. Mrs. Caldwell was predeceased by her father, Robert Lee, grandparents, Horace and Mildred McKinney and uncle, Ronnie McKinney.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hunt, Caleb Hunt, Garrison Hunt, Ronnie McKinney, Wilbur Thigpen and Alton Avert.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8. The family will be at the residence of her mother, Martha Lee, 709 Beech Island Avenue, Beech Island, SC.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019