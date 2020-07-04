To the Frederick Family. God saw the road of life was getting rough and had become too hard for SSG (Ret) Kenneth Frederick to travel and called him home. Words are inadequate and there is nothing anyone can do to take away the pain or bring you peace in moments of sorrow. The Retired Military Police Association (RMPA) and the CSRA Chapter 2 offers our heartfelt condolences during your time of bereavement. We pray that the joyous memories of the time shared with Kenneth will ease the pain and carry you through the days ahead. Though tears can never bring him back, we hope that our expressions of gratitude for the sacrifice he made will ease your pain and sorrow. There are many in our ranks who believe that for every fallen warrior hero like Kenneth, there is a star shining brightly up above to remind us of the precious gift God has given to our Nation. Rest easy and sleep well our Comrade and brother. Know the line was held and your job is done. Rest easy and sleep well. Others have taken up where you fell and the line will be held. The RMPA and CSRA Chapter 2 thanks Kenneth for his selfless service and his willingness to defend the United States of America and all that we hold sacred. Albert Boudy, CW4 (Ret) USA, CSRA Chapter 2 Secretary

Albert Boudy

Military