Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walk of Faith Tabernacle of Worship
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Walk of Faith Tabernacle of Worship
Stacey L. Walker Obituary
Stacey L. Walker
Edgefield, SC—Stacey L. Walker, entered into rest December 31, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at Walk of Faith Tabernacle of Worship of which Apostle Roger Edwards pastor and Pastor C. D. Roberts eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park.
Stacey was a 1990 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and attended Aiken Technical College. She was a member of Elam Baptist Church.
Survivors include her father, Joe Walker (Mary Ann), her mother, Mamie Mance; brothers, Frankie Walker (Bernice), Marvin Cato (Sonia) and Desmond Cato (Carla); sisters, Azelia Walker, Dorothy Walker and Doris Baidy; paternal grandmother, Ellen Walker; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her mother, 915 Youngblood Road or after 2 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 3, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
