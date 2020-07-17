Mrs. Stacey Walker Dennison
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Stacey Walker Dennison, 54, beloved wife to Robert Patrick Dennison, of Graniteville, SC, unexpectantly entered into rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Daddy and Mama, Jesse B. and Patricia Ann Tanton Walker, her sister, Susan Walker and her father-in-law Floyd William Dennison.
Stacey leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband Robert, her beloved children, Matthew Patrick Dennison, her daughter-in-love, Katherine Michelle Dennison, and Nicholas Christopher Dennison; her mother-in-law Christina Dennison; her brother-in-law, Michael Dennison; and her best friend, who was ever much ever sister, Jamie Rutland Gillespie.
The family will greet friends Sunday afternoon from 4 until 6 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC with a Celebration of Life service following at 6 o'clock in the chapel with Pastor Alan Quarles officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/18/2020