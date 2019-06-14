Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
2543 Deans Bridge Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
2543 Deans Bridge Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanford Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanford Chapman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanford Chapman Obituary
Mr. Stanford Chapman, 68, departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 2543 Deans Bridge Road, Reverend Marion Williams, pastor, Bishop Michael Butler, eulogist. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 130 Pleasant Hill Road, Saluda, SC. The remains will lie in state at Friendship Baptist Church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now