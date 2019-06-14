|
Mr. Stanford Chapman, 68, departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 2543 Deans Bridge Road, Reverend Marion Williams, pastor, Bishop Michael Butler, eulogist. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 130 Pleasant Hill Road, Saluda, SC. The remains will lie in state at Friendship Baptist Church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 14, 2019