Mr. Stanley Brown
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Stanley Brown, entered into rest October 11, 2020 at his residence. Due to COVID 19 the family request to have a private graveside on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joshua Bryant. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Brown, a native of Aiken County attended Midland Valley High School. He was a retired Dry Wall worker. He was a member of Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Da'Shon Brown and Da'Quon Brown; his siblings, Rev. Teresa (Alfonso) Jennings, Viola Brown, Johnny Mack Brown, Gloria Brown, Ronald McKie and Donald McKie; a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 14, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
