Dr. Stanley "Gus" Etersque, of Augusta, husband of Joanne Etersque, died, Sunday, April 21 in Augusta at Doctor's Hospital.
Gus was born on May 14, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Stephan and Rose Etersque.
He was a professor at the Medical College of Georgia.
Gus enjoyed dancing and karaoke with family and friends. He was a member of Brotherhood at Congregation of Children of Israel. He was also a member and former president of the Italian American Club and a member of Elk's Club of Augusta.
He is survived by his Wife, Joanne Castor Etersque; daughter, Andrea Etersque Baerwalde (Don Baerwalde) of Dallas, Ga; son, Mike Etersque (Frank Harris) of Atlanta; step daughter Michele Fork of Wake Forest, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan, Ian and Ashlyn Baerwalde of Dallas and Carson Castellani of Wake Forest. He was proceeded in death by his sister Cookie Etersque Tison and his brother Howie Ettermann.
A funeral will be held at 4:00pm, Tuesday, April 23 at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta officiated by Rabbi Shai Beloosesky.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019