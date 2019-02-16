Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Stanley Hunter
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Grove Baptist Church
Augusta, GA
Stanley Hunter Sr. Obituary
Mr.. Stanley Hunter Sr. a 1966 class graduate of Lucy Laney High School entered into rest on Monday February 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Survivors includes his wife Patricia Billingsley Hunter; son Stanley Hunter Jr.; step-children, Unique Billingsley, Lisa(Lateef) Jackson, Lutricia Billingsley,Kevia Billingsley, Veronica(Karl Sr.) McCloud, William(Velma) Jones; thirty step- grandchildren; nineteen step- great grandchildren; sisters, Queen Albright, Lola Williams; brother- in- law, Paul(Della) Grasty; sister- in- law, Michelle Grasty ; a devoted niece, Wanda Ruffin; devoted great niece, Tamika Williams and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019
