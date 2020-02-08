Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Stanley Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Jones Obituary
Stanley Jones
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Stanley Jones entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Eubanks officiating. Survivors include his father, Jack Jones; five sisters, Donna Jones, Priscilla D. Hudson, Tangy( Eric) Oliver, Jacqueline Morales, Janice Spurlock; two brothers, Zetra Jones , Rafael Jones and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -