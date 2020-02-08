|
|
Stanley Jones
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Stanley Jones entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Eubanks officiating. Survivors include his father, Jack Jones; five sisters, Donna Jones, Priscilla D. Hudson, Tangy( Eric) Oliver, Jacqueline Morales, Janice Spurlock; two brothers, Zetra Jones , Rafael Jones and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020