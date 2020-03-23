Home

Stanley L. Bryant Obituary
Mr. Stanley L. Bryant
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Stanley L. Bryant, 76, entered into rest March 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Due to the extraordinary circumstances associated with COVID-19, a Private Family Graveside Service will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens. A public Memorial Service will be announced later.
For complete obituary information and the registry visit www.PoseyCares.com
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020
