Mr. Stanley L. Bryant
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Stanley L. Bryant, 76, entered into rest March 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Due to the extraordinary circumstances associated with COVID-19, a Private Family Graveside Service will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens. A public Memorial Service will be announced later.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020