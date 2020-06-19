Stanley "Larry" Lacek, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Stanley "Larry" Lacek, Sr., age 74, of Augusta, GA (Formerly of Heidelberg, PA) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Husband of the late Mary Ann (Pruss) Lacek. Father of Stanley L. (Tammi) Lacek, Jr., Heather (Michael, Jr.) Polenik, Melanie (Bradley) Smith and Mary Ellen (Brad-J.B.) Wall.Grandfather of Tyler Darden, David Lacek, Ethan Smith, Adeline Smith, Daniella Lacek, Dalton Lacek and Taylor Wall. Brother of John (Denise) Lacek and the late Zeke, Lizabeth and Luke (living Val) Lacek. Beloved brother-In law to many. God Father of Jaqueline Pruss, Rebecca McCabe and Adeline Smith. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran, avid soccer player, played softball for the Glendale Firemans club, and a retired mechanic from John Deere, Augusta, GA plant. Friends are invited to call from 6-8 pm on Monday and 2-4 & 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 am. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Augusta, GA—Stanley "Larry" Lacek, Sr., age 74, of Augusta, GA (Formerly of Heidelberg, PA) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Husband of the late Mary Ann (Pruss) Lacek. Father of Stanley L. (Tammi) Lacek, Jr., Heather (Michael, Jr.) Polenik, Melanie (Bradley) Smith and Mary Ellen (Brad-J.B.) Wall.Grandfather of Tyler Darden, David Lacek, Ethan Smith, Adeline Smith, Daniella Lacek, Dalton Lacek and Taylor Wall. Brother of John (Denise) Lacek and the late Zeke, Lizabeth and Luke (living Val) Lacek. Beloved brother-In law to many. God Father of Jaqueline Pruss, Rebecca McCabe and Adeline Smith. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran, avid soccer player, played softball for the Glendale Firemans club, and a retired mechanic from John Deere, Augusta, GA plant. Friends are invited to call from 6-8 pm on Monday and 2-4 & 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 am. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.