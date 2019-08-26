|
|
Stanley Martin
Evans, GA—Stanley E. Martin, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elizabeth Martin, his sisters, Melva Crook and Maytrice Lindsey, and his brother, Robert "Shorty" Martin.
After graduating from Lincoln County High School, Stanley enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon completion of his tour of duty, he worked for Post Engineers at Fort Gordon for 36 years and for Johnson Controls for 5 years.
Stanley was an active member of First Baptist Church for over 68 years. He was a member of the Crusaders Sunday School Class where he made the coffee for many years. He was proud to be Deacon Emeritus and enjoyed all the positions he held throughout his years of service. He loved his church and was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife of 72 years, Eileen, Stanley is survived by his sons, Stanley E. Martin, Jr. (Donna) and Ronald P. Martin (Traci). Also two granddaughters, Britt (Ross) Trulock and Carter Martin, four grandsons, Preston (Sarah) Martin, Cooper, Griffin, and Beau Martin, as well as three great-grandchildren, Hix and Kennedy Trulock and Wynn Martin.
The family would like to thank the Pastoral, Pavilion, Arbor and Physical Therapy departments at Brandon Wilde and South East Hospice for their excellent care.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Will Dyer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019