Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Stanley Wheatley


2019 - 2019
Stanley Wheatley Obituary
Stanley Wheatley
Washington, Georgia—Mr. Stanley Wheatley, 95 of Wheatley Rd., Washington, Ga. entered into rest on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11 am at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday beginning at 10 am until the hour of the service in the church sanctuary.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton, Ga. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Stanley Wheatley.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/21/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
Remember
