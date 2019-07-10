Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Jean Nelson


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Jean Nelson Obituary
Stephanie Jean Nelson, 50, entered into rest July 4, 2019, wife of Frank Lee Nelson.

Stephanie a native of Raleigh, NC., but has lived int the Augusta area most of her life where she was a homemaker.

Additional survivors her sons Michael and Mark Jewell; daughter Megan J. Guice (Kalvin) mother Patsy Jeanette Keith (Wayne); brother Stephan Thomas Ledwell (Danielle); Three grandchildren Lauren, Kalvin, Jr., and Mariah.

A memorial gathering will be at McNeill Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 until 12:00 noon.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now