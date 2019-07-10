|
Stephanie Jean Nelson, 50, entered into rest July 4, 2019, wife of Frank Lee Nelson.
Stephanie a native of Raleigh, NC., but has lived int the Augusta area most of her life where she was a homemaker.
Additional survivors her sons Michael and Mark Jewell; daughter Megan J. Guice (Kalvin) mother Patsy Jeanette Keith (Wayne); brother Stephan Thomas Ledwell (Danielle); Three grandchildren Lauren, Kalvin, Jr., and Mariah.
A memorial gathering will be at McNeill Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 until 12:00 noon.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019