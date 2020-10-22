Stephen "Bubba" Anthony Blackwell, Jr.
Martinez, GA—Stephen (Bubba) Anthony Blackwell Jr., age 17, was born on September 13, 2003 and entered into rest Friday October 16, 2020. He was a sophomore at Evans High School. Bubba always had a love of football, video games, and making his friends and family laugh. Family and friends best describe him as a gentle giant with a big heart willing to help anyone. He is preceded in death by his Papa, James H. Blackwell Sr. He is survived by his parents Stephen Blackwell Sr. and Jennifer Goolsby Ramirez, his siblings Candance and Tyler Blackwell, his grandparents Betty and Fred Kinney, Cindy Gunter and Mark Goolsby Sr., as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The service will take place at the graveside at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10 AM with Rev. Albert Stroup officiating. Bubba will always hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew him. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 Please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2020