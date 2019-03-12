|
|
Funeral Services for Mr. Stephen Douglas Ellis, 51, who entered into rest March 11, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from the First Baptist Church of Jackson. Rev. Brandon L. Fulmer officiating. Interment will follow in Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Ellis was a life-long resident of Jackson. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where he served as the organist, pianist and a choir member. Mr. Ellis was employed by SCANA Energy where he served as a member of the Retirement Board. He was a Board Member of the North Augusta YMCA, the Jackson Helping Hands and the Aiken County Project Graduation.
Survivors include his parents, Kenneth and Estelle Ellis, Jackson; a brother, Mark Ellis, Jackson; a sister, Michelle Ellis, Jackson.
The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Memorials may be made to the , 2687 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.
Posey Funeral Director of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019