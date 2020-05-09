|
|
Stephen H. "Steve" Sizelove
Fayetteville, AR—Stephen H. Sizelove, age 86 of Fayetteville, AR and formerly Elwood, IN, died April 29, 2020 in Arakansa. He was born on Aug. 9, 1933 in Elwood, IN to Clinton and Ruth Sizelove. Steve was a 1951 graduate of Willkie High School in Elwood. He served in the U.S. Army and later attended Ball State University and Purdue University. Steve married Linda Murphy, on June 26, 1960. Steve owned Sizelove Construction Company in Elwood for 45 years. He and Linda also formerly owned the 22nd Street Hardware Store in Elwood. His passions included biking, sailing, snow skiing, art, and designing homes. In retirement, Steve and Linda moved to Augusta, GA to live closer to their daughter, Laura and their grandchildren. Later, in 2015, Steve and Linda moved to Fayetteville, AR to live closer to Amy and her family.
Steve is survived by two daughters, Laura Sizelove of Augusta, GA and Amy (Rick) Sorrell of Fayetteville, AR; sister, Valarie Charnstrom (formerly Alberta Fettig) of Bend, OR; 6 grandchildren, Alex Sorrell, Kate Sorrell, Hannah Farmer, Trey Farmer, Spencer Farmer and Gabriella Farmer; and several special nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his wife in 2017; his parents; and 3 brothers, John "Dwight" Sizelove, Gene Sizelove, and Fred Sizelove.
A private funeral will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Elwood. Memorials to Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, AR at www.givetocircle.org. Online condolence: copherfeslermay.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020