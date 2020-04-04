|
Stephen Lee Hyatt, Sr.
Evans, GA—Stephen Lee Hyatt, Sr, 54, passed away Friday April 3, 2020, after a long illness.
Steve was a loving father of two sons, Stevie and Skyler. He was a supervisor for the City of Augusta for 35 years, and was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He especially loved spending time in Beaufort, South Carolina, with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewel Hyatt Bingham.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen Hyatt, Jr. and Skyler Hyatt; his father, Charles Hyatt, Sr.; his mother by marriage, Patricia Hyatt; his brothers, Charles Hyatt, Jr., Alan Hyatt, and Eric Hyatt; one granddaughter; six nieces, and three nephews.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020