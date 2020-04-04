Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Stephen Lee Hyatt Sr.

Stephen Lee Hyatt Sr. Obituary
Stephen Lee Hyatt, Sr.
Evans, GA—Stephen Lee Hyatt, Sr, 54, passed away Friday April 3, 2020, after a long illness.
Steve was a loving father of two sons, Stevie and Skyler. He was a supervisor for the City of Augusta for 35 years, and was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He especially loved spending time in Beaufort, South Carolina, with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewel Hyatt Bingham.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen Hyatt, Jr. and Skyler Hyatt; his father, Charles Hyatt, Sr.; his mother by marriage, Patricia Hyatt; his brothers, Charles Hyatt, Jr., Alan Hyatt, and Eric Hyatt; one granddaughter; six nieces, and three nephews.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/05/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
