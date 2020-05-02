The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Stephen Thompson Obituary
Stephen Thompson
Augusta, GA—Dying peacefully at home, Stephen D. Thompson was welcomed into Jesus' arms on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Stephen was a 1966 graduate of Butler High School. He was a member of the 1st U.S. Navy Dog Handler Team in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart.
He was blessed to achieve 5 million accident free miles in his truck driving career with 28 years with E-Z-GO and 7 more years with other companies.
Family members include his loving wife of 44 years: Margaret; sons: Matt Thompson and Jerry Valentine (Natalie); daughters: LeeAnn Thompson and Amy Thompson; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; brothers: Charles Thompson and Harold Johnson; sister: Sandra Helen Peace; and his constant companions: Chopper and Bailey.
An outdoor memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son. The family will receive friends following the service and the family requests that everyone wear jeans and a t-shirt.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2020
